A Road not so well travelled

This is a beautiful cycle ride which we did on Saturday. It starts out from Braemar and is a circular route, covering various types of terrain along the way. Our friends were on E-bikes, but they were kind and didn't speed off and leave us behind!



This is a favourite circuit of ours, but completing the circular route was rendered impossible for quite a few years. After the floods of 2015 the Quoich river changed course quite significantly and the bridge was left no longer crossing the river! It stood lonely and forlorn as the river bypassed it. The strangest of sights for anyone not understanding why! Anyway, a new bridge has been built, upstream, which hopefully, even with future spates, will continue to provide a crossing place.