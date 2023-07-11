Sign up
Previous
Photo 3540
Legs Eleven
The theme for our local photography club this month is not legs, but reflections. Out walking with a friend on Sunday morning, I saw this and realised it was perfect for the theme. Elaine has lovely legs. :-)
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
1
0
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dawn
Nicely spotted
July 11th, 2023
