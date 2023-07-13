Sign up
Photo 3542
Ripening Tomatoes
A wee leak in the greenhouse roof during Tuesday's rainy day gave me an interesting image of our ripening tomatoes.
13th July 2023
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
11th July 2023 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a wondeful shot beautifully composed, they sure look very interesting with the droplets. Lovely focus and dof.
July 13th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful droplets.
July 13th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Tiny green apples - with wings!
July 13th, 2023
