Ripening Tomatoes by jamibann
Photo 3542

Ripening Tomatoes

A wee leak in the greenhouse roof during Tuesday's rainy day gave me an interesting image of our ripening tomatoes.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
What a wondeful shot beautifully composed, they sure look very interesting with the droplets. Lovely focus and dof.
July 13th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Beautiful droplets.
July 13th, 2023  
Maggiemae
Tiny green apples - with wings!
July 13th, 2023  
