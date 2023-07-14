Previous
Pickled Beetroot by jamibann
Photo 3543

Pickled Beetroot

We grew beetroot this year, fairly successfully, in an old whisky barrel planter. It's all pickled and jarred now. :-)

Thinking of my French friends today. Allons enfants de la patrie ...
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Diana ace
I love pickled beetroot, how wonderful that you are able to grow your own. I lovely still life before the pickling.
July 14th, 2023  
Karen
Love beetroot.
July 14th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent close-up, even if it is of beetroot (work of the devil...)
July 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love beetroot. How many jars did you make.
July 14th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
How delicious.. I do like pickled beetroot!
July 14th, 2023  
Dianne
Great work all round and lovely still life.
July 14th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sounds nice and a very nice still life
July 14th, 2023  
