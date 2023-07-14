Sign up
Previous
Photo 3543
Pickled Beetroot
We grew beetroot this year, fairly successfully, in an old whisky barrel planter. It's all pickled and jarred now. :-)
Thinking of my French friends today. Allons enfants de la patrie ...
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
8
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
13th July 2023 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love pickled beetroot, how wonderful that you are able to grow your own. I lovely still life before the pickling.
July 14th, 2023
Karen
Love beetroot.
July 14th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent close-up, even if it is of beetroot (work of the devil...)
July 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love beetroot. How many jars did you make.
July 14th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
How delicious.. I do like pickled beetroot!
July 14th, 2023
Dianne
Great work all round and lovely still life.
July 14th, 2023
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Sounds nice and a very nice still life
July 14th, 2023
