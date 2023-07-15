Previous
Night and Day (Bryan Angus) by jamibann
Night and Day (Bryan Angus)

It was a rainy, dreich day today with sunny spells. Hubby had gone fishing and I'd caught up on my admin, after a very 'golfy' week. So, I took myself off to Deeside Activity Park to discover another of the Hare Sculptures on the Big Hop Trail. I rather liked this fellow - representing day on his front half, and night on his back half. I didn't stop long as it started to rain as I got there. However, I headed to 'Platform 22' in Torphins where I had a lovely coffee and a scone. By the time I came out it was sunny again and so I went for a wee walk around the outskirts of Torphins - a village where my grandparents used to live. A nice day, all in all.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
July 15th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A good day. Nice portrait of this hare.
July 15th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Love the bird on his cheek.
July 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this wonderful bunny! Sounds as if you had a great day.
July 15th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
One or two photos recall the events of that day!
July 15th, 2023  
