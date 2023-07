Torphins Gnomes

As I mentioned in yesterday's post, I went for a walk around Torphins yesterday, starting off alongside the golf course in the Torphins woods. To my delight I met up with a number of knitted gnomes - I had unwittingly become part of the Gnome Hunt! I found 10 of the 30, and this is No. 5. Funds are being raised for Deeside Rugby.