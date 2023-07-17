Sign up
Photo 3546
Meall Ghaoraidh
Back in the hills, this time with Mhairie and Kevin. And it's Munro No. 158 for us. A lovely day near Loch Tay.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Phil Howcroft
looks a stunning location Issi , albeit a tad damp though !
July 17th, 2023
