Meall Ghaoraidh by jamibann
Photo 3546

Meall Ghaoraidh

Back in the hills, this time with Mhairie and Kevin. And it's Munro No. 158 for us. A lovely day near Loch Tay.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
971% complete

Phil Howcroft ace
looks a stunning location Issi , albeit a tad damp though !
July 17th, 2023  
