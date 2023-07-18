Sign up
We've arrived!
I giggled last night as I looked up at our hotel room window when I was outside having a wee wander around the hotel grounds. We're staying at the Ardeonaig Hotel on the shores of Loch Tay. Remote and lovely. Munro no. 159 planned for today. :-)
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Issi Bannerman
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3753
photos
193
followers
120
following
julia
ace
They may take a bit of drying by the looks. Well done you.
July 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and scene. Good luck with nr. 159 :-)
July 18th, 2023
