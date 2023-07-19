Summit of Ben Challum

A lovely day yesterday conquering one more Munro with friends Mhairie and Kevin. Mhairie struggles with vertigo, so she is doing incredibly well! Another couple of Munros planned for today.



We had an unexpected windfall yesterday evening as I found some wild rasps, gooseberries and blackcurrants not far from the hotel. Mixed fruit crumble will be on the menu when we get home on Friday!