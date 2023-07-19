Sign up
Previous
Photo 3548
Summit of Ben Challum
A lovely day yesterday conquering one more Munro with friends Mhairie and Kevin. Mhairie struggles with vertigo, so she is doing incredibly well! Another couple of Munros planned for today.
We had an unexpected windfall yesterday evening as I found some wild rasps, gooseberries and blackcurrants not far from the hotel. Mixed fruit crumble will be on the menu when we get home on Friday!
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this stunning landscape. I love the rolling hills and clouds.
You are aware that there are some wonderful hikes on and around Table Mountain here Issi ;-)
July 19th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes! And we'll be checking them out prior to November! :-)
July 19th, 2023
Carole G
ace
All that lovely wild fruit, exotic fruit here in NZ
.
July 19th, 2023
julia
ace
Well done.. Yum the crumble sounds great.. My MIL use to make gooseberry crumble.. so haven't had that for a very long time.
July 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic view
July 19th, 2023
Christina
ace
Oh yum - what a great find
July 19th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Beautiful view
July 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
A wonderful story and photo. The scenery is stunning and the thought of that crumble just makes my mouth water.
July 19th, 2023
.