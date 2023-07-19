Previous
Summit of Ben Challum by jamibann
Photo 3548

Summit of Ben Challum

A lovely day yesterday conquering one more Munro with friends Mhairie and Kevin. Mhairie struggles with vertigo, so she is doing incredibly well! Another couple of Munros planned for today.

We had an unexpected windfall yesterday evening as I found some wild rasps, gooseberries and blackcurrants not far from the hotel. Mixed fruit crumble will be on the menu when we get home on Friday!
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
A wonderful capture of this stunning landscape. I love the rolling hills and clouds.

You are aware that there are some wonderful hikes on and around Table Mountain here Issi ;-)
July 19th, 2023  
@ludwigsdiana Yes! And we'll be checking them out prior to November! :-)
July 19th, 2023  
All that lovely wild fruit, exotic fruit here in NZ
.
July 19th, 2023  
Well done.. Yum the crumble sounds great.. My MIL use to make gooseberry crumble.. so haven't had that for a very long time.
July 19th, 2023  
Fantastic view
July 19th, 2023  
Oh yum - what a great find
July 19th, 2023  
Beautiful view
July 19th, 2023  
A wonderful story and photo. The scenery is stunning and the thought of that crumble just makes my mouth water.
July 19th, 2023  
