Route Finding by jamibann
Route Finding

We had a great walk yesterday, notching up another two munros, but it was very tiring. What should have been 22km turned into 28km and the return section was on deep peat hagged, boggy territory. A real challenge psychologically! We made it though, and rewarded ourselves with a lovely supper and a couple of drinks at the Courie Inn in Killin. Our friends are heading for home today, but we have another couple of munros waiting for us in the Glen Lyon area. Then it will be time for us to head home too.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

A wonderful capture of those gorgeous rolling hills and view. The walk does sound a tad tedious though, glad you made the most of it.
July 20th, 2023  
Intrepid trekkers!
July 20th, 2023  
