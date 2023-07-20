Route Finding

We had a great walk yesterday, notching up another two munros, but it was very tiring. What should have been 22km turned into 28km and the return section was on deep peat hagged, boggy territory. A real challenge psychologically! We made it though, and rewarded ourselves with a lovely supper and a couple of drinks at the Courie Inn in Killin. Our friends are heading for home today, but we have another couple of munros waiting for us in the Glen Lyon area. Then it will be time for us to head home too.