Elaine's Orchid

Not the most inspired of photographs perhaps - yesterday was a busy day. So a quick snap this morning of the orchid that my friend Elaine gave me about 3 years ago, and which blooms beautifully every year. Conversely, I have one which my neighbour gave me about 4 years ago, and it has never bloomed since, despite my best endeavours! I live in hope that one day it will surprise me.