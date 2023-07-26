Sign up
Previous
Photo 3555
Short Cutter
I laughed at Jean as she decided to take a short cut home through the field on Monday after our walk. The grass was almost as high as she is!
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3761
photos
192
followers
120
following
973% complete
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
24th July 2023 12:26pm
Privacy
Public
eDorre
ace
What a fun shot!
July 26th, 2023
