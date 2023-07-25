Newfoundlander Lumber Camp, Dalmochie

In WW2, Britain needed more timber, but lacked resources to produce it. A plea went out for aid and Newfoundland responded, by setting up the Newfoundland Overseas Forestry Unit (NOFU), active between 1939 and 1945. Lumberjacks went out to various locations in the UK, including Ballater (Glenmuick, Camp No. 49). They built log cabins in the forest housing over 100 men. There are some traces remaining of the log cabins which were built at the time. Felled trunks were loaded onto trucks and taken to Ballater railway station. In winter 1941, ponies with sleds were used to carry the trunks down the snowy hill to a newly constructed sawmill.



Behind the remains of one such cabin, there is a poignant reminder of one Newfoundland man. A plaque has been placed on a tree by the family, saying simply 'In loving memory of dad, Ralph Crocker. Lumber Camp Foreman 1939-1941'. There is a small Canadian flag alongside the plaque. However, I spotted this tiny pin badge lodged in the tree just below the plaque and somehow the smallness of it touched me more.



Thank you to all those Newfoundland men who helped Britain in the war effort.