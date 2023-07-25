Previous
Newfoundlander Lumber Camp, Dalmochie by jamibann
Photo 3554

Newfoundlander Lumber Camp, Dalmochie

In WW2, Britain needed more timber, but lacked resources to produce it. A plea went out for aid and Newfoundland responded, by setting up the Newfoundland Overseas Forestry Unit (NOFU), active between 1939 and 1945. Lumberjacks went out to various locations in the UK, including Ballater (Glenmuick, Camp No. 49). They built log cabins in the forest housing over 100 men. There are some traces remaining of the log cabins which were built at the time. Felled trunks were loaded onto trucks and taken to Ballater railway station. In winter 1941, ponies with sleds were used to carry the trunks down the snowy hill to a newly constructed sawmill.

Behind the remains of one such cabin, there is a poignant reminder of one Newfoundland man. A plaque has been placed on a tree by the family, saying simply 'In loving memory of dad, Ralph Crocker. Lumber Camp Foreman 1939-1941'. There is a small Canadian flag alongside the plaque. However, I spotted this tiny pin badge lodged in the tree just below the plaque and somehow the smallness of it touched me more.

Thank you to all those Newfoundland men who helped Britain in the war effort.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot and a wonderful narrative!
July 25th, 2023  
Christina ace
Lovely details
July 25th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
How heartwarming this is. Such a significant feature in your local area and great history lesson. And that little pin badge is very special.
July 25th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely tribute to these men and their families. We lived in Newfoundland for over 3 years, and one of our neighbours told us that his grandfather came over to Scotland with his wife, to cut wood in the first world War. They had a son, who became our neighbour's father. His grandfather joined the army and sadly died in France in 1918.
July 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise