Prince Albert and his Dog

This statue of Prince Albert and his dog stands just behind the 2nd tee box on Balmoral Golf Course. It's the quirkiest of courses and is set on the Royal Estate (entry is by the main Castle gates, and only pre-authorised car registration numbers get access).



The course crosses over the South Deeside road twice and you have to be really careful when teeing off as there are lots of tourists walking along the road, quite oblivious. Cars too, for that matter!



It used to be that the only people allowed to be members there were local residents and Balmoral Estate staff. However, it has now opened up to the public. It's not a fantastic course, (twice nine holes and fairly short), but it is fun to play there, given the Royal connections and the location. Andrew used to play there, but I don't think Charles and Camilla do!



Dad (who was never a golfer ...) was telling me that in the 70s he once played there in a match Local Police vs The Met. That would have been a very competitive match, I'll bet. The Met are not particularly loved when they come to Balmoral, as they swan about in their countrified jackets and ties, whilst the local uniformed police do all the hard work. Or at least that's how it is seen up here. Probably not how it is at all! ;-)