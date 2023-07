Meet Gillian

Gillian is one of the hardest working, fittest, lovely ladies that I know. She is our postie, our golf club competition secretary, and is becoming a good friend as I get to know her better. Gillian is a member at Balmoral Castle Golf Club and she invited me to play in a 'four ball better ball' competition with her yesterday. We didn't win, but it was a lot of fun. Thank you Gillian.