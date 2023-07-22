Previous
High Jinx by jamibann
High Jinx

This was a fun style over a fairly high fence on Tuesday's walk. I thought Kevin looked as if he was high-jumping over it!
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Wylie ace
flying! great shot.
July 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great action shot, albeit a bit scary looking! He does have good legs though ;-)
July 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes, he does. He's very fit, and a marathon runner. He went for a 10 km run early morning on the same day as we walked 28km. We were tired, so he MUST have been!
July 22nd, 2023  
Dianne
Funny angle. As @ludwigsdiana says he’s in great shape!
July 22nd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Just look at those muscles. Now the secret in not tripping over that top wire is knowing how high it is and how high you need to raise that leg!
July 22nd, 2023  
