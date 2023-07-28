10 years of 365

Trying to be artistic, but it's not really my forte, as you can see. However, I simply wanted to mark my 10 year anniversary on 365.



I was introduced to 365 by a Scottish friend living in Kinross at the time - she has since moved to live on the island of Mull.



In those 10 years, lots of things have happened, and I've been reflecting on some of them. We moved house and country 3 times - Houston to Paris to Ballater. Our kids finished school and University and got jobs (in Oslo and London). Both now have significant partners, although neither married yet. Hubby lost both his mum and his dad and my dad moved into a care home (my own mum having passed away before that). We lost a dear brother-in-law. We sold three houses (Our house in France, hubby's parents' home and my parents' home). We have (so far) survived the Brexit crisis and the Covid crisis. And we have travelled, golfed, cycled, met fellow 365ers, had fun and let's not forget our 163 Munros climbed over the past 4 years. And most of it is recorded, in some way, shape or form, on 365.



So, thank you 365 for this community of like minded photographers and friends. And here's to the next 10 years.