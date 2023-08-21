Sign up
Previous
Photo 3581
Father and Daughter
Mhairi and John just about playing the game when I said I wanted a photograph of them together. Mhairi looks amused, whilst John just looks bemused!
It was hubby's birthday yesterday, so we went out for a lovely meal at Darroch Learg last night. A round of golf planned with the two of them this morning. :-)
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Kathy A
ace
Lovely photo of the two of them. Happy birthday to John
August 21st, 2023
julia
ace
Lovely Photo.. a keeper for the album.. HB John
August 21st, 2023
