Plums Galore

Our plum trees at the side of our house have very little fruit this year, however, the ancient plum trees in the back garden are producing grape-like masses of plums. We picked a few yesterday afternoon, and I found a beautiful bit of bark (more than an inch thick) from the Douglas Fir logs to display them on. I'm going to attempt to sand and polish up the bark to make a more permanent decorative bowl. We'll see how that goes!



More golf today - at Braemar. We all played badly yesterday, so fingers crossed for more success today.