Balmore Farm House by jamibann
Balmore Farm House

After golf in Braemar yesterday, on the way home we went for a walk to Auchtavan, an old remote farm village with wonderful views over Lochnagar. Looking through the old windows of Balmore Farm House was interesting!
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Issi Bannerman

Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of these old textures and rusty tones! It sure must have been an ancient farm house.
August 23rd, 2023  
Carole G ace
That does look old and interesting. Looks great on black
August 23rd, 2023  
