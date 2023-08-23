Sign up
Previous
Photo 3583
Balmore Farm House
After golf in Braemar yesterday, on the way home we went for a walk to Auchtavan, an old remote farm village with wonderful views over Lochnagar. Looking through the old windows of Balmore Farm House was interesting!
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
2
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
10
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
22nd August 2023 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture of these old textures and rusty tones! It sure must have been an ancient farm house.
August 23rd, 2023
Carole G
ace
That does look old and interesting. Looks great on black
August 23rd, 2023
