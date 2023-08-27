Previous
27th August 2023

Meet Linda, Elaine & Maggie by jamibann


A visit to Cawdor Castle on Friday afternoon was on the cards, whilst the boys played golf. A very interesting visit with these lovely ladies.


Issi Bannerman

@jamibann

Diana
Great shot and scene, they look lovely and fun to be with. I hope you also wore blue ;-)
August 27th, 2023  
