Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3588
Saga
A sculpture in cast iron and glass, which stands in the courtyard of Cawdor Castle - by Steinunn Thorarinsdottir (Iceland). I thought it looked particularly poignant with the streaks of rain running down the face and body.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3794
photos
193
followers
121
following
983% complete
View this month »
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
25th August 2023 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It sure does, especially the face! A wonderful find and capture.
August 28th, 2023
julia
ace
Yes she looks very sad..
August 28th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous!
August 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close