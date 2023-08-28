Previous
Saga by jamibann
Saga

A sculpture in cast iron and glass, which stands in the courtyard of Cawdor Castle - by Steinunn Thorarinsdottir (Iceland). I thought it looked particularly poignant with the streaks of rain running down the face and body.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
It sure does, especially the face! A wonderful find and capture.
August 28th, 2023  
julia ace
Yes she looks very sad..
August 28th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous!
August 28th, 2023  
