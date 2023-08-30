Previous
All Square on the 18th by jamibann
All Square on the 18th

The boys coming in on the 18th after their round of golf at Nairn on Saturday. A very soggy four-ball, but a draw was a good result for everyone.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Issi Bannerman

They look fit and seem to be quite happy with the result :-)
August 30th, 2023  
Looking pretty pleased with themselves..
August 30th, 2023  
