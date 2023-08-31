Previous
A Raid on the Greenhouse by jamibann
A Raid on the Greenhouse

Just before I raided the basil leaves in the greenhouse, I thought a wee photo was in order. The chillis are great this year and the peppers have also been really successful. I made a pesto with the basil leaves yesterday, which is really tasty as a garnish on an Italian vegetable soup recipe that I have. The chillis I used in an Ottolenghi recipe for Hispi cabbage, which we had last night - delicious. The yellow pepper - well, I haven't cooked it yet, but its turn will come!

Guests arriving today - John's sisters and my brother and his wife. It's all go, and it's September tomorrow. Where have the summer months gone?!
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture I love all of these! Sounds as if you are going to have a busy time ;-)
Dawn ace
A lovely composition and still life
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fabulous!
