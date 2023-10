The Falls of Dochart

Whilst we were away, we stayed at the Dochart Inn in Killin, just across the road from the Falls of Dochart. A quirky wee place. Whilst we were waiting for breakfast yesterday morning, I took a wee walk around the falls whilst there was no-one else there. The light wasn't great but the water was mesmerising.



High alert in Ballater today. In the eye of the storm again, it seems. Waiting to see how Babet pans out and feeling very fortunate that we are well away from the potential flood zone.