Raindrops and Petals

My kitchen orchid, taken against the backdrop of a rainy window.



Another day of rain yesterday, and stuck in the house, other than to get the shopping. More to come today, but hopefully the worst is over. Ballater seems to have escaped this time round, with much worse rainfall in other parts of Scotland.



I now need to decide if it's sensible to drive to Edinburgh tomorrow as I had a weekend planned with the Mongol Rally Mums. Decision time later today.