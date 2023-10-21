March 2001, Boschendal, South Africa

I had a chat with our daughter last night - the last one before they sail out for Cape Town tomorrow. It's all change for her - some new crew members coming onboard, others have left, there's a new skipper and a new shift routine, not to mention a new sailing experience. Skipper Greg had a back problem on the previous leg and so he is missing out this leg in order to rest a bit, and hoping to join back in from Cape Town. He's been temporarily replaced by Skipper Dale. I hope Greg gets better soon - a back problem on board a racing yacht cannot be a good experience!



Mhairi and I were chatting about what we'd do once she arrives in Cape Town and we meet up with her. I was reminiscing about all the places we went and the things we did when last there in 2001 with John's parents. I talked about the Boschendal Pique Nique and the family races we did on the lawn afterwards. Funnily, she didn't remember anything about it, so I sent her this picture as a reminder. Her grandad Sandy looks to have given up a little! ;-)



It's not a good picture, but full of good memories (for me at least!). Photography was definitely more difficult then, with no touching up. I don't do a lot of editing of photos, but it's good to be able to straighten an image and crop a bit - so I fixed this one a little bit before posting, but you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear!