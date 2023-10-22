Sign up
Photo 3643
Looking out the Bedroom Window
Taken from our side bedroom window, yesterday morning. Our faithful cockerel keeping an eye on the weather! A much better day today. 0 degrees, but the sky is blue. Woo Hoo!
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
ace
He's gorgeous, what a lovely shot!
October 22nd, 2023
