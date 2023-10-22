Previous
Looking out the Bedroom Window by jamibann
Photo 3643

Looking out the Bedroom Window

Taken from our side bedroom window, yesterday morning. Our faithful cockerel keeping an eye on the weather! A much better day today. 0 degrees, but the sky is blue. Woo Hoo!
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
He's gorgeous, what a lovely shot!
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise