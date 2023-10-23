Previous
24 Little Hours by jamibann
24 Little Hours

What a difference a day makes. The temperature was down to zero yesterday, and the sun came out. A good day for a walk, finally. No munros, but a recce of a linear walk for the Walking Festival next year - it's already time to start checking out new walks for the programme which goes live in January. We drove around to a starting point near Logie Coldstone, parked the car there, walked up and over Morven (where snow was lying) and down to Ballater. We picked the car up afterwards. A successful 22 km walk and one which I think can be incorporated in the Walking Festival. The autumn colours at the beginning of the walk were beautiful.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer ace
Lovely. Looks like perfect walking weather as long as you've got waterproof footwear, love autumn walking, love the smells.
October 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful puddle reflections and colours. What a great place to walk!
October 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Certainly had a lot of water lately, especially up there! Beautiful shot with fabulous colours and reflections.
October 23rd, 2023  
