24 Little Hours

What a difference a day makes. The temperature was down to zero yesterday, and the sun came out. A good day for a walk, finally. No munros, but a recce of a linear walk for the Walking Festival next year - it's already time to start checking out new walks for the programme which goes live in January. We drove around to a starting point near Logie Coldstone, parked the car there, walked up and over Morven (where snow was lying) and down to Ballater. We picked the car up afterwards. A successful 22 km walk and one which I think can be incorporated in the Walking Festival. The autumn colours at the beginning of the walk were beautiful.