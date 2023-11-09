The Lovely Diana

It's been quite a couple of days, and today is not half way through yet! Yesterday morning I had a meeting with Diana, who was kind enough to drive into Cape Town to meet up with me. What a lovely lady, and what a super meet up we had with a little walk along the seafront and coffee at the Winchester.



In the afternoon I went to the Zeitz MOCAA art gallery and then we met up with a couple of fellow supporters from the Clipper Race - two ladies waiting for a husband and a son to come in on the Qingdao.



The first two boats (Dare To Lead and Perseverance) arrived early this morning, but Qingdao still has a fair way to go, and the wind has dropped. Patience, and all that.