The Lovely Diana by jamibann
The Lovely Diana

It's been quite a couple of days, and today is not half way through yet! Yesterday morning I had a meeting with Diana, who was kind enough to drive into Cape Town to meet up with me. What a lovely lady, and what a super meet up we had with a little walk along the seafront and coffee at the Winchester.

In the afternoon I went to the Zeitz MOCAA art gallery and then we met up with a couple of fellow supporters from the Clipper Race - two ladies waiting for a husband and a son to come in on the Qingdao.

The first two boats (Dare To Lead and Perseverance) arrived early this morning, but Qingdao still has a fair way to go, and the wind has dropped. Patience, and all that.
Joan Robillard ace
Always wonderful to have a met up with a 365er.
November 9th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
So special to meet up with another 365er..
November 9th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
How fabulous to be able to meet up with Diana, such a wonderful thing to be able to do.
November 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
I have always envied other 365'ers who were able to meet up! I now know the joyful feeling of finally meeting a wonderful fellow 365'er, follower and friend. I was so happy on my drive home and wished we had more time together. Hoping that we can make a plan in Stellenbosch. Thanks Issi 🤗
November 9th, 2023  
