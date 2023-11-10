Previous
Winners of Race 3, Leg 2 - Dare To Lead by jamibann
Photo 3662

Winners of Race 3, Leg 2 - Dare To Lead

And he who dares, wins!

Yesterday three boats crossed the finish line in Cape Town. AQP Charlie at the bow of the boat, and South African skipper Ryan at the stern.

We are looking forward to the Qingdao arriving around lunchtime today. I don't think I need to mention that we are excited.

10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
How exciting, wonderful wonderful
Fabulous capture
November 10th, 2023  
*lynn ace
fantastic shot
November 10th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Terrific shot!
November 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great shot Issi, looking so much forward to you posting the Qingdao! I wish I could be a fly on your shoulder today!

Wishing you a wonderful day filled with excitement and a big welcoming hug for Mhairi :-)

November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise