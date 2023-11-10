Sign up
Previous
Photo 3662
Winners of Race 3, Leg 2 - Dare To Lead
And he who dares, wins!
Yesterday three boats crossed the finish line in Cape Town. AQP Charlie at the bow of the boat, and South African skipper Ryan at the stern.
We are looking forward to the Qingdao arriving around lunchtime today. I don't think I need to mention that we are excited.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
4
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3868
photos
193
followers
121
following
1003% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
9th November 2023 7:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Beverley
ace
How exciting, wonderful wonderful
Fabulous capture
November 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
fantastic shot
November 10th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Terrific shot!
November 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a great shot Issi, looking so much forward to you posting the Qingdao! I wish I could be a fly on your shoulder today!
Wishing you a wonderful day filled with excitement and a big welcoming hug for Mhairi :-)
November 10th, 2023
365 Project
Fabulous capture
Wishing you a wonderful day filled with excitement and a big welcoming hug for Mhairi :-)