Lion's Head

John and I did this walk on Thursday last week, but as Mhairi was keen to do it, we did it again yesterday. So glad we did. We saw a couple of hyraxes (dassies) at the top, and a rock kestrel perched on a boulder, whilst we were walking around the bottom track. It's a super walk, and so close to the centre of Cape Town.



Today we're planning Boulder's Beach and the Cape of Good Hope.