Is it a Teddy Bear?

No, it's a Cape Fur Seal chilling at Kalk Bay. He was out for the count! Hard to believe that these guys can be dangerous, but they have powerful bodies and are remarkably agile - even on land. I didn't get too close!



We had another stroll down memory lane yesterday, visiting Kalk Bay, Boulders Beach and the Cape of Good Hope. What a beautiful country this is!