Previous
Devil's Peak by jamibann
Photo 3668

Devil's Peak

Whilst the kids did their own thing yesterday, John and I climbed Devil's Peak. We didn't set out quite early enough, and suffered from the heat on the way down. It was like an oven with the heat radiating back up from the ground. And it's not really summer here, yet! However, we made it back down and that beer at lunchtime when we got home was just the best.

This is taken looking over towards Lion's Head with the bottom of Table Mountain in view on the left of the photo. We're heading back to Table Mountain today, as Mhairi hasn't been up yet. Doing a different route this time though - up by Platteklipp Gorge.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
What a view!! Love that tree!
November 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great capture of this lovely view! It was very hot yesterday, we had 35C and I was almost dying here, I cannot handle the heat anymore.

I hope the weather clears up and you have a wonderful hike today. Platteklip gorge must be quite lovely :-)
November 16th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful view! Sorry it got so hot!
November 16th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Love the composition and tree and view
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise