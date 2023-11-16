Devil's Peak

Whilst the kids did their own thing yesterday, John and I climbed Devil's Peak. We didn't set out quite early enough, and suffered from the heat on the way down. It was like an oven with the heat radiating back up from the ground. And it's not really summer here, yet! However, we made it back down and that beer at lunchtime when we got home was just the best.



This is taken looking over towards Lion's Head with the bottom of Table Mountain in view on the left of the photo. We're heading back to Table Mountain today, as Mhairi hasn't been up yet. Doing a different route this time though - up by Platteklipp Gorge.