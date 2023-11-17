Table Mountain Blues

Another hike up Table Mountain yesterday, this time by the Platteklipp gorge. Much less technical than the India Venster route we did last week, but harder work as the zig zags up the gorge seem to go on forever. Not nearly so hot today though, so much easier on that front. We then took the cable car back down which was a real treat. We discovered that the floor revolves and so you get a 360 degree view as you descend. A bit disconcerting at times! It was a slightly misty day, but the view from the top was still superb.



And now we're packing and preparing to leave our sunny holiday spot. I've loved every moment. We've hiked, we've done touristy visits, we've seen wildlife and fabulous fynbos, we've met new people, learned a lot about sailing, spent time with Mhairi and Ed and I got to meet Diana. Our accommodation was perfect, in the De Waterkant area of town - a real gem of a place with leafy streets and cool cafes and eating places, plus only a 15 minute walk to the waterfront. We'll be sorry to leave, but very, very happy to have been here.