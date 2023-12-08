Sign up
Previous
Photo 3690
More Chocolate Please!
My little friend from Wednesday's walk.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
4
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3896
photos
189
followers
121
following
1010% complete
View this month »
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
6th December 2023 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A fantastic close up of your little friend all puffed up against the cold ;-)
December 8th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Ha ha ... yes - it was very cold that day. -7 degrees. However, yesterday evening we came home from a function in Aberdeen in driving rain. All the snow (at least at our level) has gone and the temperatures are up to +7 degrees!
December 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ah so lovely
December 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha I think you have got a new friend. Who would have thought a robin was a chocoholic
December 8th, 2023
