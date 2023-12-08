Previous
More Chocolate Please! by jamibann
Photo 3690

More Chocolate Please!

My little friend from Wednesday's walk.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fantastic close up of your little friend all puffed up against the cold ;-)
December 8th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana Ha ha ... yes - it was very cold that day. -7 degrees. However, yesterday evening we came home from a function in Aberdeen in driving rain. All the snow (at least at our level) has gone and the temperatures are up to +7 degrees!
December 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah so lovely
December 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha I think you have got a new friend. Who would have thought a robin was a chocoholic
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise