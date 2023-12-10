Meet Ernie

I went to visit dad yesterday morning, and met with this lovely little scene. A local charity, Young At Heart, had arrived with a carriage load of gifts for the residents of the care home. How lovely. Ernie is a rescue horse from a local animal charity, at Bellwade. I happened to have my camera with me, so I stopped to get a wee pic before going up to see dad. In the interests of full disclosure, I have to say that I also took some 'super' photos later of dad with Ernie, but had clearly knocked the setting on my camera when popping it into my rucksack and they were all as black as night, and no use at all. Not even retrievable! So annoyed with myself. That will teach me to check the images on the camera as I go, and not assume that it's all going fine! Ah well, onwards and upwards.