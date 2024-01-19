Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3732
The King's Coos
On our Monday walk we passed a field of the King's Heilin' Coos. Apparently they are to be moved down south. I'll really miss them, as they're such beautiful, characterful beasts.
A much milder day today, so no snow to shovel this morning, but I fear the big melt is on.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3938
photos
190
followers
123
following
1022% complete
View this month »
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
15th January 2024 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
And a real character! Those horns are not always used for combat! We used to have two on our previous small farm property, called after a malt scotch. One was called Dal and the other Whinnie.
January 19th, 2024
Hazel
ace
Fabulous composition, Issi!
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close