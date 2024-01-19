Previous
The King's Coos by jamibann
The King's Coos

On our Monday walk we passed a field of the King's Heilin' Coos. Apparently they are to be moved down south. I'll really miss them, as they're such beautiful, characterful beasts.

A much milder day today, so no snow to shovel this morning, but I fear the big melt is on.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Maggiemae ace
And a real character! Those horns are not always used for combat! We used to have two on our previous small farm property, called after a malt scotch. One was called Dal and the other Whinnie.
January 19th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Fabulous composition, Issi!
January 19th, 2024  
