He lives to fight another day!

'It's a lovely day out there' he said yesterday morning.



'Let's try a walk to the McKenzie Prop', he said, 'I should manage that if you carry the rucksack'.



So, off we went. And it was a lovely day. And did we turn around at the McKenzie Prop? No we did not. We walked the full circle, about 14km. However, he managed just fine and is feeling much more positive about his injury recovery. No Munros yet, though!



Another 12cm of snow last night, so it'll be clearing paths for me again this morning.