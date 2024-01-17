Previous
Snowfall by jamibann
Photo 3730

Snowfall

We had a lot of snow yesterday afternoon. Over a period of 2 hours, it snowed about 12 cm. I took this at the back of our garden, sheltering under the big trees.

If John wasn't injured we'd be snow shoeing in the hills today - it's perfect conditions for that -5 and soft fresh snow. Ah, well, c'est la vie, as they say in Ballater!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Very pretty but.... hopefully it won't be around for too long.
January 17th, 2024  
julia ace
Looks very Christmas card like..
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise