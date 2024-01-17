Sign up
Previous
Photo 3730
Snowfall
We had a lot of snow yesterday afternoon. Over a period of 2 hours, it snowed about 12 cm. I took this at the back of our garden, sheltering under the big trees.
If John wasn't injured we'd be snow shoeing in the hills today - it's perfect conditions for that -5 and soft fresh snow. Ah, well, c'est la vie, as they say in Ballater!
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3936
photos
191
followers
123
following
1021% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
16th January 2024 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very pretty but.... hopefully it won't be around for too long.
January 17th, 2024
julia
ace
Looks very Christmas card like..
January 17th, 2024
