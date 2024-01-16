Sign up
Previous
Photo 3729
Seven Good Women and True
Yesterday's walk was very different from Sunday's. 7 of us walked around the 7 Bridges from the village. Everyone was well wrapped up, but it was a very pleasant outing.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
0
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Wylie
It looks like hard work in that cold! lovely shot though.
January 16th, 2024
