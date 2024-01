Down by Glas Allt

A couple of members of our party, heading down Lochnagar by Glas Allt yesterday, with the sun trying to peek through. We managed to make out the track through the snow and so navigation wasn't required. We got down to the bothy at Loch Muick to have a late lunch in the shelter, and met a few other folks doing the same thing. A super day out, but yet again I was reminded of the challenges of winter in the Cairngorms.