Lochnagar

There was an organised outing today with the Cairngorm Club to Lochnagar, so I decided to leave 'the invalid' recuperating at home and get some mountain miles in.



When I signed up a couple of days ago, the wind forecast was 'reasonable' but by yesterday it was looking decidedly windier, and I knew that I would walk, but might be turning back at some point.



As we approached the top of the Coire, the wind was becoming more and more difficult to handle and for me it was clear that I needed to head down or I'd end up being blown off my feet. Already, walking poles, a hat, and a rucksack had gone careering off, all being recovered, fortunately. Gradually 7 of us came to the same decision, and so at 1030m our group crossed over the plateau and headed down by Glas Allt. Good decision for us. The remaining 4 of our party, all very experienced, thought they'd give it a bash, getting to the top, but I believe they too turned back before the summit. Zero visibility up there, and winds gusting over 75 km/hour.



This shot was taken as we were making our way up, just before the top of the coire where the wind was strong but still manageable. I loved the tinkling sound of the top surface ice breaking off as we walked through it and it was whisked off by the wind. You'll just have to imagine that bit.