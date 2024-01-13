Previous
Top Dog Returns by jamibann
Photo 3726

Top Dog Returns

Angus really is the star of the show and merits his 'top dog' status. Lottie and Barney just couldn't compete!

We had a lovely walk yesterday, taking the bus down to Dinnet, and walking back to Ballater, via the Burn o'Vat - a distance of 18km. This will be one of the walks offered during Ballater's Walking Festival in May.

According to local folklore, the cave behind the waterfall in the vat was used by Rob Roy, a notorious outlaw, to hide from the authorities, but apparently this is not true. It was used as a hiding place for Patrick Gilroy MacGregor - a possible relative of Rob Roy.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of Angus in this beautiful setting. Such a great looking dog, does he belong to you Issi! A very interesting story re Rob Roy ;-)
January 13th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Great composition and dog portrait!
January 13th, 2024  
julia ace
Lovely dog.. border collies are such intelligent dogs..
January 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely Handsome top dog.beautiful shot.
Loved the story about Rob Roy
January 13th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana No, he's my friend Caroline's dog. They often come on our Friday walks. He's such a star and he knows it! :-)
January 13th, 2024  
