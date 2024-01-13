Top Dog Returns

Angus really is the star of the show and merits his 'top dog' status. Lottie and Barney just couldn't compete!



We had a lovely walk yesterday, taking the bus down to Dinnet, and walking back to Ballater, via the Burn o'Vat - a distance of 18km. This will be one of the walks offered during Ballater's Walking Festival in May.



According to local folklore, the cave behind the waterfall in the vat was used by Rob Roy, a notorious outlaw, to hide from the authorities, but apparently this is not true. It was used as a hiding place for Patrick Gilroy MacGregor - a possible relative of Rob Roy.