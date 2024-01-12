Previous
A Clove too Many! by jamibann
Photo 3725

A Clove too Many!

My garlic press gave up the ghost yesterday. I may have been a bit over zealous with the amount of cloves I'd stuffed in. Ah, well, back to the good old Provençal plate, which works perfectly well.

As I wrote that, I decided to check on the expression 'to give up the ghost'. It's one I use without much thought, but suddenly I wondered about its origins. Seemingly it first appears in the Bible, in the Book of Job (14:10), 'Man dieth, and wasteth away: yea, man giveth up the ghost." There you go now!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful focus on what looks like an antique press, lovely plate and reflections. It is so hard to find a decent press, hubby went back to chopping by hand.
January 12th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Excellent close shot. Wow! Glad you have a plan B
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise