A Clove too Many!

My garlic press gave up the ghost yesterday. I may have been a bit over zealous with the amount of cloves I'd stuffed in. Ah, well, back to the good old Provençal plate, which works perfectly well.



As I wrote that, I decided to check on the expression 'to give up the ghost'. It's one I use without much thought, but suddenly I wondered about its origins. Seemingly it first appears in the Bible, in the Book of Job (14:10), 'Man dieth, and wasteth away: yea, man giveth up the ghost." There you go now!