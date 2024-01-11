Winter Beech

I went on a short walk around Torphins on Tuesday, checking out a possible route for our Monday walking group. I think I might have found a suitable walk.



The low level beech trees were looking lovely, with golden leaves and frozen droplets. By chance I met a friend doing a similar thing, so we walked half of my route together.



The village of Torphins grew to prominence in the 19th Century, largely due to the opening of the Deeside Railway line in 1859. Rumour has it that it wasn't allowed passage alongside the Dee in the area of Kincardine O'Neil, so had to do a wee detour via Torphins and Lumphanan! Torphins station, like many, was closed in 1966.



My grandparents retired to Torphins and lived there until 1986, when my grandfather died.