Previous
Blue Tit by jamibann
Photo 3723

Blue Tit

I was sitting in my office space yesterday when I noticed a wee flurry of blue tits come in to the tree in front of the house. I grabbed my zoom lens, opened the window, and took a few pics of the little beauties feeding on the tiny cypress cones.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise