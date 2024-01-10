Sign up
Photo 3723
Blue Tit
I was sitting in my office space yesterday when I noticed a wee flurry of blue tits come in to the tree in front of the house. I grabbed my zoom lens, opened the window, and took a few pics of the little beauties feeding on the tiny cypress cones.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
