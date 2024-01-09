Previous
The Rickety-Rackety Bridge by jamibann
The Rickety-Rackety Bridge

I wonder if there's a troll under this bridge? Carole was about to find out.

Managed to catch up with the ladies' walking group yesterday as I wasn't going anywhere else. A lovely day for it.

In this photo, the upright posts make the bridge looks as if there are steps, but it's a flat bridge.
9th January 2024

Dianne
A real optical illusion.
January 9th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow! Optical illusion!
January 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
It does looks more like stairs than a bridge.
January 9th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Oh yes I had to have a good look. You’re friend look’s happy 😃
January 9th, 2024  
