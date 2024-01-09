Sign up
Photo 3722
Photo 3722
The Rickety-Rackety Bridge
I wonder if there's a troll under this bridge? Carole was about to find out.
Managed to catch up with the ladies' walking group yesterday as I wasn't going anywhere else. A lovely day for it.
In this photo, the upright posts make the bridge looks as if there are steps, but it's a flat bridge.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
4
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3928
photos
191
followers
123
following
1019% complete
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
Views
18
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
8th January 2024 11:42am
Dianne
A real optical illusion.
January 9th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wow! Optical illusion!
January 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
It does looks more like stairs than a bridge.
January 9th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Oh yes I had to have a good look. You’re friend look’s happy 😃
January 9th, 2024
