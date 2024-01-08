Previous
Lakris & Bringbær

My lovely daughter sent me two tubs of these as part of my Christmas gift. They are Danish chocolates - the ones in the photo are white chocolate with a liquid liquorice interior, dusted with raspberry. The others were milk chocolate and liquid liquorice. She and I discovered them during her first year in Norway. I absolutely love them and confess to having eating both tubs on my own. I hid them from John! Way too good to share. ;-)

I know you can buy them in the UK, or online, but I'd never do that. Far too more-ish to buy for oneself!

I've just cancelled our hotel for our walking trip this week. We're both gutted, but should be grateful that although John's obviously injured, it could have been a lot worse. Wish I had some Lakris and Bringbær chocolates to soften the blow. Wait, I ate them all!
Issi Bannerman

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and lovely light on your fabulous chocolates. Although not really a chocolate eater, there are some that I do enjoy and the white ones sound delicious.

So sorry that you had to change your plans and cancel the trip, it won't run away though. I just hope that John is on the mend and pain free. Wishing him all the best for a speedy recovery xx
January 8th, 2024  
Dianne
Those choccies sound delicious. Hopefully you will be able to do the walking trip sometime in the near future.
January 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Poor John is injured and you didn't share the chocolates with him. I am sure you will get chance to do the walking trip another time.
January 8th, 2024  
