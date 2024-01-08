Lakris & Bringbær

My lovely daughter sent me two tubs of these as part of my Christmas gift. They are Danish chocolates - the ones in the photo are white chocolate with a liquid liquorice interior, dusted with raspberry. The others were milk chocolate and liquid liquorice. She and I discovered them during her first year in Norway. I absolutely love them and confess to having eating both tubs on my own. I hid them from John! Way too good to share. ;-)



I know you can buy them in the UK, or online, but I'd never do that. Far too more-ish to buy for oneself!



I've just cancelled our hotel for our walking trip this week. We're both gutted, but should be grateful that although John's obviously injured, it could have been a lot worse. Wish I had some Lakris and Bringbær chocolates to soften the blow. Wait, I ate them all!