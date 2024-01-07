Not Black and White

If you look carefully you can see a slight touch of blue in the sky and a touch of brown in the foreground heather. This is SOOC, and it's just how everything is at the moment. It still manages to be beautiful though. Taken on Friday's walk.



John slipped on ice at the back of our house yesterday and came down with a terrible thud on his back on the paving slabs. So, he's not doing too well today. We don't think anything is broken and it's probably just the general impact that is giving him pain. I think he was lucky enough, to be honest. Don't think we'll be going hillwalking next week as planned though. :-(